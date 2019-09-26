FRSC National Radio Station Set For Commissioning

Published:

Share This

All is now set for the takeoff of the FRSC National FM Radio Station.Zonal Commanding Officers the Federal Road Safety were taken round the facilities of the station in Abuja recently.A brainchild of the current Corps Marshal of the FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi,the transmitting equipment for the radio was provided by one of Nigeria's Banks as part of it's support for the efforts of the lead agency to curb accidents on Nigerian roads.No date has been fixed yet for the commissioning although a top officer of the agency who spoke to CKN News exclusively said it ll be in the next few weeks.The NBC recently granted the FRSC the license for the station