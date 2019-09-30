FRSC Continues Search For Body Of Motorist That Plunged Into River In Ogun

Published:

Professional divers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are battling to recover the driver of a vehicle which reportedly plunged into Ososa river along Ijebu – Ode road in Ogun state. The victim, said to be a member of staff of the Tai Solarin College of Education, Ijebu-Ode, was travelling on the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode- Benin, when the vehicle plunged into the river on Saturday night.The state’s Sector Commander of FRSC, Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta on Sunday.Oladele said the driver was alone in the black Honda Civic marked EPE892CV when the incident happened. He hinted that the ill-fated vehicle had been recovered from underneath the river on Sunday afternoon, adding that the divers are yet to recover the driver. Oladele said the divers were still working hard to recover the lone passenger from the river as of Sunday evening. He further explained that the rescue team include the recently recruited professional divers who were recruited by the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.He said the newly recruited professional divers participated in the rescue operations which made them dived into the river to conduct rescue operations underneath the river. He said the FRSC efforts were later complemented by sister rescue and emergency agencies.Speaking with our correspondent, Oladele further explained that a relative had visited the scene of the incident and confirmed the identity of the lone occupant. Oladele said the FRSC checked its database to verify the claim by the family member and confirmed the information.