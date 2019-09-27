Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Of Kano Uncovered

Published:

A Kano based coalition, the Renaissance Coalition, said yesterday that it has uncovered plans by the state government to post the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from Kano Emirate to Bichi Emirate. A statement by the coalition and signed by its spokesperson, Ibrahim A. Waiya, alleged that based on the plot, if Emir Sanusi resists the move he would be deposed.“It is quite unfortunate that such a plot is being hatched despite a subsisting court ruling which has ordered the maintenance of status quo pending conclusion of the matter before it.“This is indeed a very dangerous move and it is likely to cause unrest within the polity. The alleged plot also shows efforts on the part of the governor to advance a personal vendetta at the expense of the peace and wellbeing of the citizens he swore to protect.We deem it our responsibility to do everything possible within our power to advocate for the peace and wellbeing of the citizens by calling on all well-meaning individuals and the federal government to urge the governor to desist from any further action against the Kano emirate and Emir Sanusi ll,” the group said.When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Abba Anwar, dispelled the claims, saying there was nothing like that on the part of the Kano State government. He said, “we are not aware of that development at all. To my knowledge, there is nothing like that.”