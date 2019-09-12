Four Vehicles Plunged Into Anambra River

Published:

Four vehicles on Tuesday plunged into River Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anamnra State following an accident.The vehicles include a Petroleum Tanker MACK with Reg. No. LEH 37 XA, a Mercedes Benz lorry with Reg. No. XM 370 ENU, an L300 bus with Reg No. XG 680 FGG and a J5 bus with Reg. No. NH 148 ARLThe driver of the Mercedes Benz lorry, one James Eze, aged 30 years and of No 6, Eze Lane Okpoko, was alleged to be the main cause of the accident.A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said that though no life was lost, a total of nine victims are responding to treatment.He said that out of the number, one person is critically injured and admitted at the intensive care unit of Fatima Hospitals located in the area.The PPRO said: “Police patrol team led by DPO Nnobi Division visited the scene, rescued the victims and rushed them to moon and Fatima Hospitals Nnobi with the assistance of locals.“The driver of the Mercedes Benz lorry one James Eze ‘m’ aged 30 years of No 6, Eze Lane Okpoko who was alleged to be the main cause of the accident was arrested and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”According to Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, also visited scene of a collapsed three-storey building located at No. 22 Nkisi Aroli Street, Onitsha, belonging to one Chukwuma Njeka.The building collapsed on Wednesday at about 8am due to heavy downpour but no casualty was recorded. The scene was cordoned off by the Police to prevent looters from taking advantage and to clear the rubrics.The CP further visited the Onitsha Custodial Centre, formerly known as Onitsha Prison, where the rear fence collapsed at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday following a heavy downpour.While saying that no casualty was recorded, Mohammed said that and no inmates escaped due to the collapsed fence.The CP ordered for immediate deployment of Police personnel to secure the area.Additional Information :News Express