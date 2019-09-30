FG To Rearraign Sowore In Court Today Despite Justice Taiwo's Ruling

Published:

The Federal Government will on Monday arraign the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters will be arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, money laundering and cybercrimes slammed against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.The former presidential candidate has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since August 3, despite a court order granting him bail last week.Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who earlier on August 8, granted the DSS permission to hold the activist for 45 days, had on September 24, granted him bail and despite meeting the bail condition on September 25, Sowore has not been released by the DSS.Sowore, it was learnt, will be arraigned on the seven-count charge before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.The DSS on August 3, 2019, arrested Sowore for calling for a revolution through a protest scheduled to hold on August 5.On August 8, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High in Abuja granted the DSS permission to hold the activist in custody for 45 days.Barely 24 hours before the expiration of the 45 days period on September 21, the AGF office, on September 20, filed seven counts against the activist.