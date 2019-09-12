FBI,EFCC Arrest 30-year-Old Graduate For Alleged $4m Internet Fraud

Published:

Share This

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one John Ani Chukwuebuka for his alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.The suspect, a 30-year-old graduate, was arrested on August 5, 2019 in the Jakande-Lekki Area of Lagos during a collaborative operation by the EFCC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.Chukwuebuka alongside his conspirators, Idowu Adetokunbo Taiwo and Sherrif Shoaga (still at large) allegedly engaged in Business Email Compromise, BEC, where they redirected the sum of $4,000,000.00 (Four Million United States Dollar) to several accounts between 2016 and 2018.A Nissan car was recovered from the suspect at the point of his arrest.The suspect will be arraigned in court soon.