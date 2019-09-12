Fake Police Commissioner Arrested In Zamfara State

Published:

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a fraudster who allegedly impersonated a commissioner of police.Briefing newsmen in Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said, “One Ibrahim Mohammed of Moriki town in Zamfara State has been parading himself as CP Usman Nagogo in charge of Zamfara.”The police spokesperson said the culprit had defrauded a senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone, Lawali Hassan Dan, of N1.8m.According to Shehu, the fake police commissioner had first succeeded in deceiving the senator through phone calls as N1.6m was transferred into his account.Another N200,000 was also transferred to the fake CP by the senator as Sallah gift to buy ram.The fake CP had also called the lawmaker on phone and told him that he gave him three slots for cadet ASP and three slots for cadet inspector, demanding the senator to pay N2m for the slots.Following the development, the senator directed his personal assistant to transfer N1.6m to the suspect.The PPRO said, “Based on the complaint from the affected senator, the police commenced investigation and they finally tracked the fake CP through his GSM and apprehended him in Gusau town.“During interrogation, Ibrahim Mohammed confessed that he committed the offence.”His Mercedes car valued at N1.4m was reportedly confiscated and kept at the state police command.