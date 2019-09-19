Ekiti University 300 Level Student Stabs Boyfriend To Death Over N2,500 Hair Money

Published:

A 300-level student of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Bukola Odeyemi, has stabbed and killed her lover, John Iju, over a disagreement on money to make her hair.Available information said the incident occurred at their Treasure Base Hostel, Iworoko-Ekiti at about 10pm on Monday.The suspect, 20, of the Department of Biology Education, allegedly stabbed Iju to death after he failed to give her N2,500 for the plaiting of her maid.They were said to have engaged in a fight over the issue, with Odeyemi using a knife nearby to attack Iju.The stab was said to have been delivered to Iju’s chest.The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.Ikechukwu said the suspect has been arrested and now being detained at the Criminal and Investigative Department of the police headquarters.He said investigation has begun into the matter and the suspect will be charged to court once it is concluded.He said: “It is so unfortunate somebody stabbing her boyfriend just because of N2,500 for hairdo.“Parents should be careful to always look out for their wards to know what they are doing in higher institution.“Sometimes parents should pay surprise visits to their wards to know where they stay and monitor their activities.”