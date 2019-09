Published:

Ekiti Council of Elders on Saturday lamented the killing on Tuesday of two undergraduates of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti.In a statement, the council commiserated with the state government, people of Ekiti State and the families of those who lost their lives while FUOYE students were protesting against poor power supply in Oye Ekiti and Ikole Ekiti.In the statement by the council’s President, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi; Secretary, Niyi Ajibulu; and Public Relations Officer, Dr Bayo Orire, the elders called on the police to be more professional while discharging their duties.