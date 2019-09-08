Ebonyi Student Rescued At Point Of Death After Days Of Dry Fasting

Published:

As bizarre as it may sound, an SS1 student of Ishieke secondary school in Ebonyi state has been hospitalised at FETHA 1 in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, after surviving 41 days and 41 nights dry fasting.According to a facebook post by a Mr Felix Nonso on Friday, the boy, Master Ikechukwu Okeh, from Ebiaji in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi state, decided to embark on the fasting “due to the family problems, including constant spiritual attacks, family afflictions and other academic and financial problems.”He said that, apart from seeking assistance from both the government and private individuals, the mother told interested journalists that what the boy ever wanted in life was to become a Reverend Father, “but there was no one to assist him since he was a boy.”He said: “Fasting has been his part of life, though he has never embarked on dry fasting. He was still reading his Bible while being administered to by the doctors Engr Peter Edeh called to attend to him.All thanks to God who preserved him for 41 days and night dry fasting. I want to enjoin you who have the heart of assistance to ensure this boy end up in theology school.”In a comment, a former commissioner for education in the state, Engr Peter Edeh, who is incidentally an old boy of the school, said he had mobilised others to make sure that the boy is treated in the hospital.He said: “He is unable to speak, but arrangements have been made to take him to hospital. His mother, a widow, is with him now. On a notepad beside him, he listed some of his problems which include constant spiritual attacks, family afflictions, and other academic and financial problems.”The post, however, has attracted divergent views, as many people disagreed on whether the spiritual venture was worth the health risk, blaming and praising him accordingly.Ismyll Ndakaka said: “Actually, if it was ordained by God, he wouldn’t suffer this much. But no matter how man looks at it, he is indeed seeking God in a very hard way. The faithful God I know will not ignore him. The only determinant factor will be his intent, what he’s seeking power to do, because God knows the end right from the beginning. However, he has done what billions will not want to even attempt. Kudos boy!”Comfort Onah Okpenge said: “I just hope he doesn’t die due to his foolishness. Who told him that life is a bed of roses? Everybody faces one challenge here or there and tackles them with wisdom through God’s help.”