DSS Arrests ,Recovers 50 AK47 From Kidnap Kingpin Behind Attack On Deputy Governor

Nasarawa State Dep Gov

The Department of State Services in Kano State has arrested a kidnap kingpin said to have masterminded the recent attack on the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe.Three police and a civilian were shot dead during the attack.It was learnt that Muhammad Akazakwai was arrested at his mother’s residence in Kano where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent, “We have arrested him and his mother along with one Mallam.”The source added, “While interrogating him, we recovered 50 A-47 rifles, which he claimed he inherited from his father.“We also recovered hundreds of GSM sim cards and other valuables from him.”According to the source, Akazakwai told the DSS that two of his men were in the bush with the seven AK-47 rifles they snatched from the slain police officers.The source added, “Akazakwai is one of the dreaded kidnap kingpins terrorising North-Central.“We nabbed him with 50 AK-47 rifles.”