Don't Panic Over Artillery Gunshots..Army Tells Abuja Residents

Nigeria's 59th Independence Day Anniversary Parade is scheduled for 1st October 2019 at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa Abuja. As part of the ceremonial activities for the anniversary, there would also be traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute during the occasion.Members of the public especially those living within Asokoro, Maitama and its environs are hereby alerted and urged not to panic on hearing sound of firing of weapons during the aforementioned period.You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your reputable medium.Please accept the best regards of the Commander Guards Brigade.