DESOPADEC Holds Town Hall Meeting With Stakeholders In Isoko Land

Published:

Share This

The Managing Director/CEO, Bashorun Hon. Askia Ogieh, led Board Members top management staff of the commission to a critical stakeholders Town Hall meeting in Isoko land. The tripartite meeting which held at the ultramodern Isoko Unity House had in attendance a cream of royal fathers from several kingdoms and clans within the Isoko nation.Some notable ones included the Ovies and Odionlogbos from Uzere, Oyede, Emevor, Ellu, Ibrede, Olomoro, Okpe Isoko, Igbuku, Oleh, Erowha, Emede, Owhe, and Umeh. Also in full attendance were President-Generals of the various clans and kingdoms led by the President-General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), Chief Idu Amaidhe. On the side of the Commission were the Executive Director, Projects, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, the Executive Director, PRS, Comr. Shadrach Lucky Agediga, and a host of Commission's Heads of Department.In his welcome address, the IDU President-General, Chief Idu Amaidhe appreciated the uncommon effort of the Commission thus far in project execution and human capital development. Particularly, the Isoko chief gave kudos to the last Board for the legacy project in Isoko nation, the ISOKO UNITY HOUSE, in which the current MD/CEO played a commendably remarkable role. He then unveiled a couple of requests from the Commission, including intervening in the electrification of the entire Isoko nation, job creation for the teeming youth, making the Area Offices function more adequately, etc.Responding, the MD/CEO, Bashorun Ogieh reiterated the bottom-top approach, as directed by His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.The Uzere High Chief disclosed that a major policy thrust of the Board was to give 60% for ongoing projects and 40% for news. He assured the Isoko nation of the unbroken commitment of the Commission toward the development of the mandate areas.This is the first of several other Town Hall meetings slated for real interactive engagements with the people.