Decomposing Body Of Murdered Female Naval Commandant Found In Kaduna

Published:

Share This

Decomposing body of a Senior Officer in the Nigerian Navy and Commandant of Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, has been found in a well in a village close to the Jaji military cantonment, Kaduna State.The Officer identified as Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana with service number NN/ 2367, was declared missing last Friday.She is however suspected to have been murdered by some known persons, including a staff of the college she presided over.Though, efforts to reach the spokesman of AFCSC, Major Umar proved abbortive, it was gathered that, two suspects, including a teacher at the Command Secondary School, Jaji and one other have already been arrested in connection to her murder.A source said, when the military officer was not seen, efforts were made to reach her via her telephone but it was discovered that the phone was left in her room which was locked.According to the source, “the door to her room was forced open because the phone was ringing inside the sitting room and efforts to reach her other numbers, failed”.It was further learnt that blood stains were observed on her beddings and clothes as well as on the floor from the bedroom to the bathroom. Her vehicle, a Toyota SUV was also missing.It was learnt that authorities of the military in Jaji kept some of her immediate staff and family members under close observation which finally paid off when two persons were arrested in Zaria while trying to dispose of her car.Upon interrogation, they confessed to participating in the gruesome murder of the senior military officer and subsequently led the investigators to Agwanloyo by the railway inside an abondoned shallow well near the Deeper life Church in Jaji cantonment.It was learnt that the corpse of the murdered Naval officer was dismembered and put in a big sack before being dumped in the shallow well.The deceased was married with three kids, who are in their Lagos residence with their father.