Davido ,Chioma Finally Engage In London

Published:

Share This

Pop singer, Davido, has formally proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, at a dinner held in a London restaurant on Thursday evening.In a clip shared on social media, the musician is seen going on his knees and hugging the celebrity chef.“She said yes,” he captioned a picture showing an engagement ring on Chioma’s finger.In her own post, Chioma wrote, “I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet).The engagement comes 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction in Lagos.Davido and Chioma made their relationship public when she celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2018.The 26-year-old released a song titled ‘Assurance’ and gave her a Porsche.He went as far as giving her a Porsche and shutting down a club in Lagos for two days to celebrate her birthday.On her 24th birthday in April, he told her that he could not imagine life without her.The two plan to get married next year.Source:QED