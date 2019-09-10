Dangote Truck Killed 11 People In Nasarawa State

Published:

Eleven persons yesterday died and many others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lafia-Akwanga Road in Nasarawa State. The accident happened at Endehu Hill popularly known as ‘Many have gone’, the same spot where the state deputy governor’s convoy was attacked recently.A witness said the brake of a Dangote trailer, marked KMC 523 YD, failed and the trailer first rammed into a 12-tyre truck marked GME 466 XA, conveying beans from Gombe to Aba and later crushed a VW Sharon bus marked KMC 523 YD Sharon car, killing all its nine occupants.The trailer was also said to have crushed a motorcyclist to death. An occupant of the trailer also reportedly died. The witness said the trailer was loaded with bags of cement and heading to Lafia from Akwanga.The bodies of the victims were deposited at the General Hospital in Akwanga, Nasarawa State. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Ismaila Kugu, confirmed the inccident to journalists in Lafia.