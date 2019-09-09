COZA Rape Case :Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo Runs Into Trouble

Published:

An FCT High Court may subpoena the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, as he has been listed among the witnesses Busola Dakolo will be using to establish her case in the suit against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.Mrs. Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo, had sued the Founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, over a rape allegation.The FCT High Court in a writ of summons obtained on Monday by the News Agency of Nigeria, dated September 6 and served on Fatoyinbo, ordered the accused to appear before it within 14 days of the service or judgment may be given in his absence.“You are hereby commanded that within fourteen (14) days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you, in an action of Mrs. Busola Dakolo.“And take notice that in default, the claimant may proceed, and judgment may be given in your absence,” the Fatoyinbo summon read.Busola, through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi & Co., is seeking the order of the court to compel Fatoyinbo to publish a clearly worded apology to Busola on the front page of at least two (2) national newspapers and two national televisions for seven days running consecutively.Busola had, two months ago, made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist, of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.She claimed that Fatoyinbo had sexual intercourse with her on September 23 and 26, 2002, caused her continuous emotional distress amounting to intentional infliction of emotional distress.The viral video had set social media and other online platforms on fire, evoking shock, backlash and criticisms from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.It will be recalled that Pastor Fatoyinbo was detained during interrogation over the rape allegation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja in August.He was eventually released on bail.He had earlier boycotted the panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to investigate the rape allegation against him, claiming that he was advised by his lawyers not to appear.(NAN)