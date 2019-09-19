Breaking:Police Arrest Notorious Port Harcourt Serial Killer (Pictures)

Published:

The notorious serial killer, Gracious David West was today September 19, 2019, arrested by the Police in Rivers.The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road enroute to Uyo from Port Harcourt. He has since made useful statements to the Police.Investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices. The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough tomorrow, September 20, 2019.