Breaking :South Africa Shuts Down Embassy In Nigeria

Published:

Share This

The South Africa High Commission to Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate in Lagos for fear of attack by youths in the country.The acting High Commissioner, Amb. Bobby Moroe, confirmed this morning that he had directed the Mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improved.He explained that the reported attacks on South Africans in parts of the country informed the decision to close down the Mission.Moroe stated, “I directed that the Mission should be closed until the situation improves. We heard that South Africans were being pulled out of vehicles and attacked. We feel unsafe and that is why I directed that the mission should close down until further notice.”When told that the police had beefed up security to prevent retaliatory attacks, the envoy said the Mission would remain closed because he did not want to take chances.