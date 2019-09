Published:

Share This

Contrary to the news making the rounds,CKN News can authoritatively confirm that rainmaker Majekodunmi Fasheke aka Majek Fashek is not dead.A reliable source and close associate of the artiste who spoke to CKN News said the ailing artiste is alive and receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth hospital London.Unconfirmed sources said he has been diagonized with cancer but he is responding to treatment.The source ask Nigerians and his fans to continue to pray for the pangolo exponent at this critical period.