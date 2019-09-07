Boko Haram Ambush Borno State Governor's Convoy

Published:

Share This

Nigeria’s Boko Haram extremist sect opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, on Thursday night.The insurgents attacked the convoy at Konduga while Zulum was returning from a trip to Bama local government area.The incident was said to have happened around 9pm. Zulum had visited Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira Uba and Gwoza as part of his “familiarity and need assessment tour” of the 27 LGAs in the state.“Luckily the governor, his commissioners and other vehicle in the convoy escaped unhurt but the last vehicle which is an army gun truck was pelted with bullets”.“Immediately after they fired at us, our men in collaboration with the armed personnel from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad(FSARS), quickly retaliated and thwarted the ambush,”The attack comes seven months after Kashim Shettima, Zulum’s successor was attacked by the sect on his way to Gamboru Ngala, still in Borno