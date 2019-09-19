Airlift Of Nigerians:House Of Reps Honors Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema
Published: September 19, 2019
Chief Onyema who was admitted into the Special plenary session in his honour was accorded a standing ovation by the members of the Green Chamber.
Speaking during the session, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, stated that the House will a make case to the Federal Government to confer on Chief Onyema, a national honour for his outstanding and patriotic attitude during the unfortunate incident.
Addressing the session, Chief Onyema commended the lawmakers for the honour done him, saying ” you brought tears into my eyes as I have never been honoured in this way in my life “
Onyema, however, pleaded with the Federal Government to look critically into the plights of those Nigerians who lost their lives and property during the incident.
