Published:

Share This

Abayomi Adigun, a staff of the African Independent Television, AIT, is dead after falling victim of suspected “one chance” operators in Abuja.The deceased – who was recently tranfered from Ilorin to join Kakaaki production crew in Abuja – was on his was to work, on Sunday night, when he boarded the car of the operators along Kubwa-Aya expressway.His lifeless body was later found along the Kubwa-AYA expressway after being stabbed several times.