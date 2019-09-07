7 Dismissed Soldiers Arrested For Armed Robbery In Lagos

Published:

Seven suspects, who usually wear military uniform to rob residents of Ijegun in Lagos State, have been arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the state police command for dispossessing a motorist of his black Lexus RX330 SUV.The suspects, Ndidi Oluchukwu, Owolabi Adeyemo, David Olufemi, Iseyin Israel, Emeka Ibe, Samuel Anochime and Ebedot Stephen, who had been dismissed from service by the Nigerian Army, were said to have accosted the victim on his way to Ibadan and robbed him of the vehicle at gunpoint.The state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, while parading the suspects on Monday, said 12 pairs of military camouflage, two cutlasses, ATM cards, military identity cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring were recovered from them, adding that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and would be charged.He said, “The command has received a lot of distress calls from residents of Ijegun and its environs about the activities of some armed robbers, who were operating in military uniform. One of such incidents happened on Monday, February 18, 2019, around 4.35pm, when a motorist, who was travelling to Ibadan, was accosted by the suspects, who dispossessed him of his Lexus RX330 black SUV at gunpoint.“It was on the strength of those complaints that we tasked our SARS operatives to identify the gang and apprehend them. Members of the robbery gang were arrested in the Ijegun, Baruwa Estate, Ipaja, Iyana Ipaja, Ishashi and Ikotun areas of Lagos. They are Ndidi Oluchukwu, 30; Owolabi Adeyemo, 42; David Olufemi, 47; Iseyin Israel, 41; Emeka Ibeh, 29; Samuel Anochime, 36; and Ebedot Stephen, 27. Investigation revealed that the suspects are dismissed soldiers. They will be charged.”