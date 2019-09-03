1 DCP Abba Kyari Led IRT Officers Die In Motor Accident ,Weeks After Army Killings

Published:

Share This

One police officer said to be working under DCP Abba Kyari and some arrested suspects have died in a ghastly motor accident few kilometers from where three police men were killed by soldiers along Ibbi-Wukari road in Ibbi local government area of Taraba State at about 6 pm, on Monday.Finding revealed that the police officers were escorting the suspects to area command in Wukari when the driver of the police vehicle they were traveling lost control and somersaulted.It was gathered that three police officers and the suspects died instantly.An eye witness, Mallam Kasimu Dauda, told Daily Trust via Telephone that the accident occurred at a village few kilometers from where the 3 police men and 2 civilians were killed by soldiers last Month.He said the victims were part of DCP Abba Kyari’s team that came to Ibbi, following the killing of 3 Police men and 2 civilians and were left behind to conduct further investigation in the area. Mallam Kasimu Dauda said the victims were escorting the suspects and some guns recovered in the area when the accident happened.The police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, who confirmed the incident via a text message to our reporter, however said only one police man died in the accident.He wrote: “A vehicle with some police detectives, on special investigation, along Ibbi-Wukari road had a fatal accident as a result of bad tyres and it led to the death of a police officer while others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment”.Source:Daily Trust