26 Years Old Youth Corper From Kwara Becomes Nigeria's Youngest Commissioner

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has forwarded the name of 26-year-old Joana Nnazua Kolo from Edu local government area of the state. to the State House of Assembly as commissioner-nominees, includingMiss Kolo, the youngest commissioner-nominee in the state’s history, is a 2018 graduate of Library Science from the Kwara State University (KWASU). A grassroots mobiliser, Miss Kolo is an ardent advocate of community development.If confirmed, she would be Nigeria’s youngest commissioner, taking the trophy from Oyo State’s 27-year-old Oluwaseun Fakorede.Miss Kolo is still having her National Youths Service Corps programme in Jigawa, where she is teaching at Model Boarding Junior Secondary School Guri. Her screening for the cabinet seat would hold after she rounds off her NYSC service in the next two weeks.