24 Passengers Kidnapped In Rivers State

Fully-armed sea pirates, on Friday, hijacked two speed boats with 24 passengers.The incident happened on Bonny waterway, as the boats were moving towards Bonny Island, the base of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited established on May 17, 1989.An indigene of Bonny, who spoke in confidence, stated that some of his relatives were among the victims.He disclosed their mobile lines were no longer reachable as they must have been moved to the remotest part of the creeks.The source called on security agencies and government to quickly ensure immediate release of the victims.Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the command was yet to get report of the incident.Omoni said: “I have called all the relevant police formations in Rivers State.“They all said the incident had not been reported to them. The hijack of two speed boats with 24 passengers might have happened but yet to be reported to the police in Rivers State.“If the incident is reported to the police tomorrow, then I can confirm to you.“But for now, the Rivers State Police Command is not aware. I can assure you that immediately the police have the report, we will swing to action to apprehend the criminals and ensure the quick release of the victims.”