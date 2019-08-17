Young Woman Strangled To Death In PH Hotel

Published:

A young woman identified as Jenifer Nwokocha, from Umuekenyike, Obirikom in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State was on Thursday strangled to death in a hotel room on Woji Road, GRA Port Harcourt, Rivers state.The victim, who was in her mid-20s before she was murdered by her yet-to-be-identified assailant was discovered lying lifeless in a hotel room with a white piece of cloth around her neck.It was learnt that the victim’s corpse was discovered on Thursday morning inside the hotel room after a staff tried to clean the room the deceased and her partner had used.A relative of the victim who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the deceased was also a staff of the hotel she was murdered in, adding that he didn’t know exactly her job description at the hotel.He said, “The victim was my niece, I knew that she was working in that hotel, but I don’t know her job there.“Her late father was a former Agip Oil Company Staff, but after he died, Jenifer (the strangled woman) had been having disagreements with her step-mother because she refused to give her a part of severance pay of her late father and as a result, she had to carter for her needs.”Another source at the hotel who did not want her name mentioned in print told our correspondent that before the victim’s corpse was found, her killer had already escaped.The source said, “The victim was discovered on Thursday morning after the hotel room service knocked the door several times but there wasn’t any response.“The room service alerted the management and they used a spare key to open the door, only to find the woman already dead inside with a piece of white cloth around her neck, whereas her partner was nowhere to be found.”When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations had commenced and some persons had been arrested in connection to the murder.“Investigation had commenced into the incident, some persons had been picked, they are helping the police in unraveling the crime and to identify the culprits.