Yoruba,Igbo Youths Take On Each Other On Twitter Over 78 Arrested Online Fraudsters In US

Angry reactions from Nigerians on Twitter have greeted the recent indictment of 78 Nigerians by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).Recall that the FBI had released names of 78 Nigerians in a bust of an 80-man internet crime syndicate across the United States last Friday.The American agency said it arrested the suspected fraudsters between January and June 2019.Igbo names featured prominently in the list, a development which made Nigerians air angry comments and opinions on Twitter.The comments degenerated into a trend where Nigerians from Igbo descent were labelled #IgboYahooBoys.However, a new twist occurred on Sunday, when a four-month report of 22 Nigerians convicted of drugs peddling in Saudi Arabia resurfaced on the internet.The list contained names of Nigerians from Yoruba descent and some Muslim names believed to be from the Hausa descent.Antagonists of #IgboYahooBoys also aired their comments and opinions under the #YorubaDrugDealers and #ArewaDrugDealers trend, thereby, setting the microblogging site on fire.Below are some of the comments;Which school admission list is this biko?#Yorubadrugdealers pic.twitter.com/KmL69J63VH— 👑 ADÉDỌ̀TUN 👑 (@D2smoothe) August 25, 2019Saudi Arabia is waiting for your open letter. The sword ⚔ on their flag is being sharpened for 23 #Yorubadrugdealers with Hausa friends. pic.twitter.com/oAcjOpgO2L— BUHARI STEP-BROTHER (@KickBuhari) August 25, 2019