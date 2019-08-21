Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Doctors' Strike Enters 4th Week

Published:

The strike action embarked on the 31st of July 2019 by the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba has entered its fourth week.The doctors are protesting what they have described as a "severe lack of doctors to provide seamless delivery of mental health service."The strike action was reviewed on Monday August 19th, 2019 when the doctors deliberated for over six hours to review their ongoing industrial action.The review meeting was called due to timely interventions of key stakeholders.After their deliberations, the resident doctors in a statement made available to the press "resolved to CONTINUE our industrial action to insist on standard mental health care for our clients and quality work experience for our overworked doctors, until such a time the Hospital Management deems it fit to meet our singular demand!"Find below their resolutions:"1. The Hospital Management is insensitive to the plight of over 535 in-patients and 220 outpatients daily who now receive suboptimal, if not pernicious, mental health service in the 20 days that this industrial action has been allowed to fester without goal-directed interventions2. The Hospital Management has blatantly refused to replace the annual exit of resident doctors for the past four years. Instead, they have let patient load and clinical work increase significantly for hapless resident doctors whose health and academic pursuits have suffered irreparably3. In light of the above, the Hospital Management's insistence on employing only FIVE locum doctors is highly provocative of our demands. It hardly improves the status quo which already puts overworked resident doctors at the brink of academic failure, health challenges and malpractice suitsOur ResolutionWe have resolved to CONTINUE our industrial action to insist on standard mental health care for our clients and quality work experience for our overworked doctors, until such a time the Hospital Management deems it fit to meet our singular demand!To this end, we call on Nigerian citizens and the Presidency under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Hospital Management to do the needful in line with the Next Level Agenda of this administration.SignedThe Executive Committee,Association of Resident Doctors."