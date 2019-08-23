Why Presidency Rejected Head Of Civil Service Oyo Eta's Resignation Letter

Published:

The Head of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has been asked by the presidency to put her early retirement plans on hold, it was learnt from impeccable sources yesterday.“She was asked to remain in the office pending the completion of the investigation on her matter,” one of the sources said.Oyo-Ita has been out of the public glare since the news of her N3bn contract scandal broke.She however put up an appearance at the swearing in of new ministers yesterday.During the ceremony, Oyo-Ita sat close to the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari. She had earlier visited the Chief of Staff in his office She was absent at the Presidential retreat for ministers designate held between Monday and Tuesday, even when she was one of the resource persons.Oyo-Ita is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N3bn contract scam. It was gathered that her retirement was not accepted by the presidency.But when contacted, a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said: “Our position in the Villa hasn’t changed. We, I mean the right office to deal with matters like that hasn’t received any letter of resignation of the sort people are talking about."