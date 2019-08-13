Why El-zakzaky Turned Down FG's Offer Of Private Jet For India Medical Treat

Published:

Islamic Movement of Nigeria leader El-Zakzaky, and his wife, turned down the Federal Government’s offer of a private jet for their Indian medical trip which they embarked upon on Monday.It was gathered from top sources, who were aware of the development but would not want to be quoted because they did not have the authority to speak on the matter, that the couple insisted that they would prefer a commercial flight.One of the sources said, “They told the government officials that they requested the court to permit them to travel to India to treat themselves at their personal cost, which they said included the cost of the flight.“The couple, in turning down the offer, said it would be a departure from the court’s ruling if they accepted to travel on a government’s sponsored trip.”It was learnt that they flew to India on an Emirates plane on Monday.