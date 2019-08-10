We Have Arrested Soldier Behind Killing Of Okada Rider In Abia...Army

Published:

UPDATE REPORT ON THE SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT LED TO THE DEATH OF MR CHIMAOBI NWAOGWU AT UMUOKEREKE NGWA COMMUNITY OF ABIA STATE BY A SOLDIERReference to our earlier press release on the incident that led to the shooting of an innocent citizen Mr Chimaobi Nwaogu of Umuokereke-Ngwa, in Obingwa LGA Abia State. Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that :Further investigation on the incident revealed that Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson one of the soldiers deployed at Forward Operations Base Ohanze for security duty absconded his duty location to an unknown destination and was reported to have been involved in a scuffle that led to the shooting and killing of the Okada rider Mr Chimaobi on Wednesday 7 August 2019. The soldier was casually dressed in camouflage T - shirt which led to the initial suspected identity of the culprit as a cultist.The soldier has since been arrested and detained. Discplinary procedure is in progress. He will be tried according to extant military law and if found culpable will be dismissed and handed over to the Civil Police for prosecution. The Nigerian Army deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased, We also pray that the almighty God will strengthen his family, loved ones and the entire Abians for this irreparable loss.Thank you for your usual cooperation.ALIYU YUSUFCOLONELDEPUTY DIRECTOR ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS 82 DIVISION NIGERIAN ARMY 10 AUGUST 2019