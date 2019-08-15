We Didn't Kill Anyone At Isheri Olofin..Army Spokesman

Published:

A wounded soldier during the incident





NOBODY WAS KILLED BY TROOPS ON PATROL AT ISHERI OLOFIN COMMUNITYThe attention of 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin Community of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State on the 13th of August 2019. The 81 Division hereby states that the patrol team in response to a distressed call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the "Isheri boys" who are allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorizing the community.It is important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the troops and the alleged cult group throughout the period of the troops' intervention. However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the troops' efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community. The wounded has been evacuated to Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital. He is responding to treatment at the moment. Peace has since been restored to the affected area.Members of the public are requested to disregard the news indicating the so called killing of three people in the area. The news is baseless and is therefore fake.The General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj Gen JO Irefin once again assures the public of the resolve of the Division to protect life and properties of all law abiding citizens of the State and environs while urging the people to continue with their legitimate routine activities unhindered.CK ABIADEMajorAssistant Director Public Relations 9 Brigade