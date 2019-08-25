We Did Not Give Notorious Kidnapper Wadume N13m To Campaign For Buhari..APC

Published:

Share This

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed insinuation from the rearrested kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume that the ruling party gave him N13 million to campaign for its Presidential candidate during the 2019 electionThe APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in his reaction to the trending headline ‘APC Gave Me N13m – Wadume’ yesterday, challenged the kidnap kingpin to name the person who gave him the said money.“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray.“In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources. “Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers.That era ended with PDP. “Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party,” said Issa-Onilu.