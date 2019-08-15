Unveiled :Soldier That Raped Female University Student In Ondo Arraigned In Court

Published:

Share This

The Soldier who allegedly raped a female student of Adekunle Ajasin University,Akungba has been arraigned in courtMagistrate Olanipekun subsequently adjourned the case till Friday, August 16, 2019, in order for the defence counsel to study the applications.Meanwhile, the arraignment of the randy soldier attracted public outcry and interest from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Women Affairs and Office of the Wife of the Governor.While speaking in court, the FIDA Chairperson, Bola Joel-Ogundadegbe, stated that what was done in court was just for the defendant to appear before the court, noting that the defendant has not properly been arraigned.She maintained that the application by the police for remand did not work out because the application has not been served on the defendant counsel.Also, the Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Special Duties, Henry Adegbemile who was at the court said that “the position of the law is that he is entitled to the application requesting and seeking the order of the court to remand the suspect.“Since the administration of criminal justice law allows him to respond to that application, the court is of the view that between now and the time he was served will not be sufficient for him to respond, even though he could respond orally, but he has since selected to have a legal representative.”The authorities of the Nigeria Army had dismissed Awolola over the alleged rape incident and handed him over to the State Police Command for prosecution.The 33-year-old suspect attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, was alleged to have raped a female student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of AAUA on July 31st the military checkpoint situated in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state.