UNN Student Stabs Fellow Student To Death

The Police in Enugu State have arrested a 200 level student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Asogwa Nnamdi, for the murder of his fellow 400 level student, Chukwudi Mba.Nnamdi reportedly stabbed Mba to death during an argument over payment of an electricity bill given to their lodge.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Friday that the command had arrested the suspect and commenced investigation into the incident.He, however, said the police had yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder which happened on Wednesday.He said, “The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has commenced a full-scale investigation into the alleged murder of a 400 level student of Public Administration of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, by a co-student in 200 level.“On that day, the suspect, later identified as one Asogwa Nnamdi, alias Tiny of about 23 years old, a 200 level student of UNN, stabbed one Chukwudi Mba to death with a knife at their lodge, Alfred’s Lodge, Nsukka, over a yet-to-be established issue.“The suspect stabbed the deceased Mba in the back. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead. The suspect has been arrested and is already helping the police investigation.”Amaraizu stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, had called for thorough investigation into the cause of the incident, adding that the body of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary.