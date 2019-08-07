Two Jailed Five Months Each For Assaulting FRSC Officers

Published:

Zonal Commander Kayode Olagunju

The Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju has vowed to always arrest and prosecute any road user who assaults Corps personnel while discharging their legitimate duties. Such violent offenders are liable to be sentenced by competent Court of jurisdiction. He warned members of the public to desist from attacking FRSC operatives as he also informed that any staff who violates the rights of any road user will also be dealt with in line with the extant laws guiding the operation of the Corps. This warning came on the heels of the sentencing of Yahaya Yakubu, male (Motorcyclist) and Yushau Maishanu, male (a passerby) to five months imprisoment and five lashes of the cane by an Argungu Magistrate Court presided over by Magistrate Ummaru Kallamu Aliero for assaulting FRSC Argungu patrol personnel on 18th July, 2019 along Argungu- Sokoto road.In a release signed by ACC Aliyu Maaji,the Zonal Public Education Officer, he stated that the accused had earlier being remanded in Prison Custody on the 18th July, 2019 for resisting arrest, criminal force and assault, obstruction of public servant in the discharge of duties and intentional insult.The Magistrate in his ruling on Wednesday 24th July, 2019 sentenced the two accused for five (5) Months Imprisonment with the option of fine of five thousand naira for each of the four count Charges. The Magistrate further directed the accused to pay for all items lost by the patrol team during the assault, which were assessed to cost fourteen thousand Naira.The Zonal Commander praised the Magistrate for the judgement which he believed would serve as enough detterence to anyone who harbours the thought of attacking the FRSC personnel while discharging their legal duties.