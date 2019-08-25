Two Fake Female Corp Members Caught At Katsina Orientation Camp

Published:

The National Youths Service Corps has caught two fake corps members among the current set of 2019 Batch B, Stream II deployed to Katsina State.One of the suspects is identified as Blessing Chinelo with registration no: KT/19B/3696 and Call-up no: NYSC /ISU/2019/260/22 purportedly from Imo State University with a fake result in BSc Insurance and Actuarial Science.The other is Ngozi Meaienwa with registration no: KT/19B/3836 and Call-up no: NYSC /ISU/2019/259331 purportedly from the same university with a fake certificate in B.A Education/English Language.The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, confirmed the development on Saturday. He said “The two corps members were caught through a security report from the DG NYSC Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim. I got the report from the DG that the two of them were carrying fake certificates. Based on that, he set out the security network to trap them and they were trapped.”Yahaya stated that the two corps members had allegedly confessed to have committed the offence.He added “We will like to follow due process in handling the case by bringing them before the camp court today (Saturday) before they would be decamped.”