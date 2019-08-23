ThisDay Newspaper Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena Increases Staff Members' Salary By 25%

Published:

Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper, Nduka Obaigbena, has announced a 25 per cent increase in salary for the staff to mark the newspaper’s 25th anniversary.The increase was announced in an internal memo addressed to the staff.The memo said: “At my meeting with THISDAY Editors yesterday we announced a 25% pay rise for all THISDAY Staff in the spirit of the 25th Anniversary.“We will continue to do more to create a robust environment for great journalism to thrive, as we honour and celebrate the people of THISDAY – past and present, while building the solid foundations required for the tough times ahead….”Obaigbena said the move was his own way of appreciating the staff of the establishment for their contribution over the years.He said: “This is just a short note to thank all and everyone of you for your tenacity, creativity and resourcefulness these past 25 Years in our pursuit of Reason through Free Speech. We will continue to be a force for good across all platforms in the service of our communities over the next 25 Years!”Obaigbena added: “To commemorate this milestone, we plan to launch: THISDAY – The Next 25 Years! at 20 hours, 20th January, 2020, in an event like no other, in our renewed mission to shape and define the future of our nation, our continent, our world and in particular all underserved communities of colour around the globe.“We remain committed to defending democracy, promoting good governance, and fighting to end poverty through free enterprise. We remain committed to good journalism and telling our own stories.”