The Sun: Peter Obi Congratulates Ukeh, Iheanacho, Others On Appointment

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 polls, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated Mr. Onuoha Ukeh on his appointment as the Managing Director of The Sun Newspapers.Speaking shortly after the news of the appointment broke on Thursday, Obi said he was elated by the development, describing it as an avenue through which the owners of the publication has continued to teach Nigerians, other managers of men as well as those desirous of governing the state that merit and qualification must always count for any organisation or country to move forward.Describing Ukeh as a “consummate newspaper man”, Obi said he was hopeful that he would keep the sun shining.Describing the new Editor, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, as a lesson in consistency, Obi said that their combination would sustain the glory of The Sun.The former Anambra State Governor also congratulated others that were elevated to different positions. He paid glowing tributes to the out-going Managing Director, Mr. Eric Osagie, for introducing changes that made The Sun to remain a big player in the industry throughout his tenure, noting that by so doing, he proved his mettle in leadership and management.