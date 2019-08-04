Tension Mounts In Kaduna As Court Rules On Shi'ite Leader's Bail Application On Monday

Published:

There are fears in Kaduna State over a court ruling slated for tomorrow on a bail application by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.They asked the court to allow them travel outside Nigeria for medical attention. Residents of Kaduna are apprehensive that based on past experiences, movement within the state capital would be highly restricted while business premises would remain shut for a better part of the day.The police public relations officer in Kaduna, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said his men were taking proactive moves to forestall protests from the IMN members that could pose danger to other citizens. He said the police would cordon streets leading to the court and intensify surveillance at likely flashpoints so as to avoid a breakdown of law and order.“As we have done in the past, we will take proactive measures like cordoning certain parts of the town to make sure that people go about their normal businesses.“We also appeal to the people to report any suspicious movement that is capable of breaching the peace,’’ he stated.