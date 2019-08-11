Taraba Police Killing By Soldiers :Death Toll Rises To Five As Bodies Of Victims Arrive Abuja
Published: August 11, 2019
CKN News investigation revealed that one additional civilian has died from the incident .
Three Police officers and a civilian died in the fatal incident initially but an additional civilian has now died making a total of five.
The bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue pending the concluson of the investigation panel set up by the Defence Heaquarters .
The arrival of then bodies was greeted with wailings by reklations ,friends and colleagues of the gallant policemen who were on a mission to arrest a notorious millioanire kidnapper before they were gunned down by the soldiers while the the kidnapper was released by them
0 comments: