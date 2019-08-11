Taraba Police Killing By Soldiers :Death Toll Rises To Five As Bodies Of Victims Arrive Abuja

Published:

The death toll from the shooting of officers of the Police Reponse Intelligenice Team (IRT) by soldiers in Taraba State has rsien to five.CKN News investigation revealed that one additional civilian has died from the incident .Three Police officers and a civilian died in the fatal incident initially but an additional civilian has now died making a total of five.This is coming on the heel of the arrival of the bodies of the victims in Abuja.The bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue pending the concluson of the investigation panel set up by the Defence Heaquarters .CKN News gathered that the invesigation panel has visited the scene of the incident,they also visited the Governor of Taraba State.The arrival of then bodies was greeted with wailings by reklations ,friends and colleagues of the gallant policemen who were on a mission to arrest a notorious millioanire kidnapper before they were gunned down by the soldiers while the the kidnapper was released by them