Taraba Killing:Four Days After,Police Yet To Inform Me Of My Husband's Death..Wife Of Slain IRT Officer

Published:

Share This

More than four days after the killing of three police officers in Taraba by soldiers, Zainab, wife of one of the deceased policemen, Sgt. Dahiru Musa, said she has yet to be officially informed of the husband’s death.The force had identified the deceased officers killed on duty along Ibi-Jalingo Road in Taraba State on Tuesday, as Inspector Mark Ediale, Sgt. Usman Danzumi, and Sgt. Dahiru Musa, saying they were part of the team responsible for the high-profile arrest of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, in 2017.However, Zainab, in an exclusive interview on Saturday, said the police had not officially informed her of her husband’s death, adding that she heard on TV that he was killed by soldiers.She said, “No, I have not been officially informed, but his relations who went to the command headquarters were briefed on the incident. I also watched on the news that he was killed by soldiers.”Already, there are fears that the Army authorities may attempt to shield its soldiers, who the police had insinuated were working with Wadume.Speaking further, Zainab called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the prosecution of those responsible for her husband’s death.She said, “I learnt they were killed by soldiers, all the blame game going on is just a distraction. President Buhari should ensure that a thorough investigation into the incident is carried out and those found culpable brought to justice.“My husband was a simple man who was free with everybody. On that day, we were together in the morning before I left for his uncle’s house. His uncle’s daughter was preparing for her wedding. He bid me farewell before I left. I later called him to find out if he was at home, and he told me he was yet at home. That was our last conversation.“I came home and was trying to reach him on his mobile, but it did not connect. It was unusual because he normally called me at least three times daily if he was at work and if he would be working outside, he would call to inform me.“When I couldn’t reach him on the phone, I decided to go to the command headquarters in Jalingo to check on him. I was told that he had not been seen at the office since morning.“Later, I was told that he travelled out of town for work and I was still worried because he did not inform me that he was travelling. Towards evening, I started hearing that he was shot. Some said he died, others said he was still alive.”Similarly, Musa’s sister-in-law, Amina Ahmed, said that the Taraba State Police Command had kept them in the dark about the issue.She stated further that some members of the family went to the command to make enquiries but were told that investigation into the matter was ongoing.She said, “We were told that they had gone to Ibi with a team from Abuja to investigate the incident. We thought that by now, the police authorities in Taraba would have come to inform us.“Dahiru’s (Musa) wife has been crying since then. I had to call my husband (Musa’s brother) who is in Abuja, and he was the one that told us that Dahiru was killed in the incident at Ibi.”Amina, who described the late Musa as a man of peace, asked God to grant him eternal rest.Recalling how she heard about Musa’s death, Amina said, “I called his mobile and he didn’t pick up. I thought probably he was with his boss in the office. He didn’t return the call as he used to do each time he missed a call from a family member.“I called again, but the mobile was not reachable. We started hearing rumours of his death, but we didn’t believe it until my husband confirmed it to us yesterday (Friday). It’s sad that he is no more.”Meanwhile, the wife of Ediale, one of the slain policemen, Olubunmi, told one of our correspondents in a brief chat on Saturday evening that she never knew she wouldn’t see her husband again when he left the house that morning.In an emotive voice, she said, “When he was leaving the house that morning, he told me they were going for an assignment; that was the last I heard of him.”When asked if he had any inkling that anything untoward was on the way, she said, “The only thing that seemed like it was that the dog in the house was seriously barking as he left the house.”She, however, declined to speak further.