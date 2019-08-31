Six People Die Along Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

Six persons were killed yesterday while 24 others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The incident involved two commercial buses, which had head-on collision around the construction zones in Isara, close to Ogere town. The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, who confirmed the fatal crash, attributed it to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.Oladele, in a statement by the command’s Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, said the vehicles involved in the accident were a white Toyota bus with number plate ABC932XJ and a white Mazda bus marked FST820 XD.He said the crash occurred about 8.30am when the Mazda bus, outbound Lagos, left its lane and overtook dangerously and collided with the Toyota bus, which was coming from Abuja from the opposite direction of the highway. The FRSC boss stated that the dead victims included three male adults and three female adults.He said 11 injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for treatment while six others were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. Seven other injured victims were rescued and taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention, Oladele added.According to him, the corpses were deposited at the OOUTH mortuary and FOS, morgue, Ipara. The sector commander, who expressed sadness over the crash, noted that it was avoidable; “if only there was strict adherence to construction speed of maximum of 50 kilometres per hour and refraining from overtaking around construction zones.”