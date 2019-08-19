Sanwoolu's Three Commissioner Nominees Rejected By Lagos State Assembly

Published:

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday at plenary confirmed 35 out of 38 of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for commissioners and special advisers after the final screening by the whole House and adopting the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee on screening as the resolution of the whole House.The three nominees who were denied confirmation are: Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi, Mr. Obafemi George and Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, although the speaker said the governor was at liberty to represent them to the House.The committee report which was read by the chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Chief Whip, Hon. Rotimi Abiru recommended that the nominees be confirmed by the whole House according to section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, however, cautioned the cabinet designate that the House would not hesitate to pass a vote-of-no- confidence on any member of the state cabinet found wanting after they assume office.The 38 nominees had before yesterday been screened by a 16-man ad-hoc committee set up by the Assembly for the exerciseThose cleared as commissioners and special advisers are: Mr Oladele Ajayi, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Mr Kabiru Abdullahi and Mr Joe Igbokwe.Others are Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, Mrs Lola Akande, Prince Anofi Elegushi, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Mrs Shulamite Adebolu, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Professor Akin Abayomi, Dr. Idris Salako, Mr. Tunji Bello, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka and Mrs. Bolaji DadaOthers included: Mr. Lere Odusote, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mr. Hakeem Fahm and Mrs. Ajibola Ponle.Also confirmed were Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Segun Dawodu, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr. Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr. Tunbosun Alake and Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo.The rejection and confirmation were done through a voice vote supervised by the Speaker