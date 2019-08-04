Sanwo-Olu Sets To Turn ICG Campaign Offices To Citizens Consultative Centres

Published:

The Executive Governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday announced his plan to turn the four Independent Campaign Group (ICG) offices to consultative offices where citizens of the state could submit any of their policy input and demands that would help in achieving the developmental agenda of his administration.This, according to the statement made available by the Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Governor, Mr Peter Ajayi would move government closer to the people in State.Ajayi who visited the offices stated that the Governor is keen in making his policies to have people’s input.He added that the decision to turn the campaign offices to consultative centres was to galvanize input from the general public into the policy process of his government.” These centres will serve as offices where Lagosians can come to submit letters of policy demand and also meet to delibrate issues of public importance.In this wise, the citizens would have sense of belonging in the government and also get to know what the government is really doing in ensuring the greatest happiness in the greatest number of people”, said Ajayi.He added that the offices would as well complement the efforts of local government chairmen in the area of grassroot relations and management, saying that governance is all about the people and the promotion of their welfare.” The purpose of this visitation is to see and get first hand information on what is needed to renovate and the necessary things to be done to ensure that the consultative centres are conducive for operation. We shall provide security, employ cleaners, administrative assistants and secretaries in all the 4 centres”, said AjayiHe stated that the renovation of the centres would begin with immediate effect so that they start to operate for public use.He explained that the motive behind the consultative centres is to serve as policy feedback mechanism through which the governor can evaluate the effects of his public policies.Sanwo-Olu aide added “The idea behind this action is to constantly get feedback from our people so that we can evaluate the effects of the public policies because His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is focused on people oriented policies”Ajayi stressed that each local government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) would have an office in the centre with one representative each.He added ” It is at the centres that the distribution of welfare packages to the people during festive periods will take place and this will ease the stress of them coming to Government House which had been the norm”He, however, seek for the cooperation of the Council Chairmen for the success of the lofty idea so as to achieve the greatest happiness in the greatest number of people.The centres are located at GRA Ikeja ( Lagos West), Iyana Ishashi Badagry ExpressWay (Lagos West), Ikorodu Rd Mile 12 ( Lagos East) and Funso Williams Rd (Lagos Central).