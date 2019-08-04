"Revolution Protest ":You Cannot Stop Nigerians From Protesting..Femi Falana Tells FG,IGP

Published:

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Saturday, condemned the ban of the protests planned by some Nigerians to take place on Monday (Revolution Protest".Falana said the announcement by the Force Headquarters dubbing the planned protest as an act that could constitute treasonable felony gave the impression that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was bent on crushing every critic of the government as terrorists.He said the government had done this by designating the Indigenous People of Biafra, and recently the Islamic People of Nigeria (Shiites), as terrorist organisations.He maintained that no law in Nigeria gives room to charge “placard-carrying protesters” with treasonable felony as threatened by the police.