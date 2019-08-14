Rev Mbaka Denies Predicting Oct 1st Dooms Day For Buhari

Published:

Share This

The founder of Adoration Ministry ,Enugu Father Mbaka Ejike has denied pedicting Octobr 1st doomed day for President Buhari.The priest, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that it is the handiwork of his enemies.Recall that the story entitled Mbaka releases dangerous prophesy, says God is angry with Buhari, was published on Friday, August 9.Please, fellow children of God, help me to tell the world that I, Rev Fr Mbaka Ejike Camillus, never prophesied anything about October 1. “That is not from me. I have not told anyone at any time or place that I will resign from priesthood by October 1.That report is the handiwork of my demonic enemies. “I don’t hold Adoration Ministry on Thursdays, as the story claims and I never at any time told anyone that heavy rain will fall upon Aso Rock and that God is angry with President Muhammadu Buhari.“The spreading media report is a wicked character assassination from the accursed demonic agents of darkness. I never prophesied anything about October I or against Mr. President. Why are people attracting curses and God’s vengeance upon themselves?”