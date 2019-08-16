Remains Of Colonel Kenneth Elemele Killed By Boko Haram Laid To Rest

Published:

The remains of Col. Kenneth Elemele and four other soldiers that were killed by Boko Haram insurgents in an ambushed along Auno.Jakana road on Maiduguri- Jo’s highway have been committed to mother earth at the Maimalari containment, Maiduguri amidst tears.Speaking at Burial ceremony on Friday, the Acting theater Commander, Major General Olusegun, Adeniyi said ” late Col keneth Elemele and other four soldiers did not die in vein, they die for Nigeria and humanity. They did not run., they fought gallantly for their fatherland” for race if the nation”.” I call on the families, next of kin, friends and colleagues to keep your head high, as your beloved ones died to keep Nigeria one. For those of us that are still alive, we will.not be deterred by the incident.. We will continue to fight untill peace is restored back to the Northeast and the nation at large” General Adeniyi said.The Acting theater commander further said ” on behalf if the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, the officers and solders of the Operation Lafiya Dole, I want commiserate with the families, Friends and colleagues of the departed colleagues that have paid the ultimate price of serving their nation. Our heart will continue to be with them.General Adeniyi assured the family members that the Nigerian Army will not forget them, as there is welfare parkage that takes care of the famiies of fallen heroes and called on the families members of the departed colleagues not hesitate to call on him, or any other commanders in their respective units. Comsbd and brigade in.case of any difficulty.The Acting Therter Commnader, General Adeniyi was the Deputy Theater Commander Operation Lafiya and is now the incoming theater commander who will take over from General Benson Akinriluyo .It could be recalled that Col Kenneth Elemele along side Lance Corporals Dimass Daniel, Ajibola Sunday,, Oguntuse Ayo and Private Akinyoa Akiola were killed on 17th July 2019 in an Boko Haram ambushed along Jakana Auno axis of the Maiduguri- jos road when they accompanied some senior military officers.In his sermon, the Deputy Director Army Chaplin Major Reverend Chinwe Njoku said ” as believers , we believe their bodies and flesh have not been killed or destroyed by bullets or fire. They have play their role in service to their farther land and the humanity and they have paid the the costly supreme price. They will be surely be rewarded in Heaven by the Lord”He said ” today we have come to burry our departed family members friends and colleagues, to show love and concerned, but we have to celebrate them because they paid an ultimate price of serving their nation and humanity for peace to reign in the Northeast”.